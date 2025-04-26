‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Phule’ Start Incredibly Low at the Box Office

Two recent releases, Ground Zero featuring Emraan Hashmi and Phule starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, began their theatrical journey with limited earnings on opening day.

Ground Zero recorded a modest entry at the Indian box office, pulling in ₹1 crore on day one. The film’s reception now hinges on audience feedback over the weekend, as the initial turnout matched prior predictions. The movie faces stiff competition from Kesari 2 headlined by Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol’s Jaat, both of which were released around the same time.

Despite its release amid competing titles, Ground Zero aims to benefit from its subject matter, which may appeal to a particular segment of viewers as word-of-mouth builds. Industry experts suggest the upcoming days will determine the film’s overall trajectory.

Meanwhile, Phule, a biographical drama centered on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, began with limited box office impact. The film was released on April 25 and opened with earnings estimated at ₹21 lakhs, with the total day-one collection standing at ₹0.24 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film focuses on the efforts of the reformist couple who played a crucial role in shaping social change in 19th-century India. Despite the powerful subject matter, the opening numbers were below expectations. Audience and critical response to Phule have been varied, and the weekend will be crucial for the film’s further progress.

As both films compete with bigger commercial titles, their performance in the next few days will be important in deciding their run in theatres. Industry watchers will be monitoring footfall closely to see whether viewer response can improve the figures through the weekend.