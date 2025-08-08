Vailankanni Church and Nagoor Dargah: Sobhita Dhulipala’s Sacred Visits

Sobhita Dhulipala recently embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting two significant sites in Tamil Nadu: the Vailankanni Church and the Nagoor Dargah.

At the Vailankanni Church, Sobhita radiated elegance in a light floral kurta as she stood against a white stone railing, smiling softly. The church, beautifully illuminated at night, served as a stunning backdrop for her visit. In a close-up shot, a hand was seen holding a green wax candle, adorned with delicate white and red flowers, symbolizing her religious offering.

Vailankanni Church, also known as the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, is located in Tamil Nadu, India. Renowned for its stunning architecture, it attracts thousands of pilgrims each year. The church is dedicated to Our Lady of Vailankanni, believed to have miraculous powers, making it a significant site for healing and devotion.

Later, Sobhita explored the Nagoor Dargah, where she donned a traditional black outfit embellished with red embroidery. Standing in front of the striking dome-shaped shrine, she embraced the spiritual atmosphere of the site.

Nagoor Dargah, located in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, is a revered Islamic shrine dedicated to the saint Hazrat Syed Shahul Hamid Qadri. Known for its stunning architecture and rich history, it attracts thousands of devotees annually who seek blessings and solace. The dargah hosts vibrant festivals, fostering community harmony and spiritual reflection.

Her visits to these revered locations not only highlight the beauty of Tamil Nadu but also reflect her appreciation for cultural and spiritual experiences.