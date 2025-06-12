Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns In Blood Red Saree At Akhil’s Reception

Sobhita attended the wedding reception of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee in a beautiful blood red saree and golden pearl string blouse. Her style is attracting everyone’s attention.

Sobhita wore a sheer golden blouse with a red saree, which had beautiful pearl work and crystal work. There was a very light embroidery design on the border of her saree, which was giving a royal look even in simplicity. At the same time, her halter neck style blouse was giving a bold and royal touch.

See Photos:

Sobhita completed her look with simple but elegant makeup. Kajal in the eyes and a classic bun in the hair were making her whole look even more special.

Akhil and Zainab’s wedding was celebrated in a traditional way on June 6 and the reception was held on June 8. On this special occasion, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya arrived together. Naga Chaitanya looked very handsome in a black suit and white shirt.

Akhil & Zainab’s Reception Photo:

Sobhita has also shared some unseen pictures of the reception on her social media, which fans are liking very much. In these photos, every look on her looks is full of perfection.

In this event, other family members like Nagarjuna and Amala were also seen in traditional pastel tone outfits and the royal touch was seen in the entire ceremony.

Sobhita never fails to impress her fans with her beautiful appearance.