Naga Chaitanya takes a jibe at Sobhita Dhulipala; latter replies with sarcasm

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in December 2024 in Hyderabad, surrounded by close family and friends. The couple had been together for two years before deciding to take this step.

In a recent conversation, they revealed how their relationship began. Their first interaction happened through an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, which eventually led to more conversations and a deeper connection.

During an interview with Vogue, they participated in a rapid-fire round where they were asked about cooking skills. Naga Chaitanya admitted that neither of them could cook, but Sobhita mentioned that he makes hot chocolate every night. Responding to this, Chaitanya remarked that making hot chocolate or coffee is not cooking but a basic skill, adding that Sobhita lacked such abilities. She replied with a touch of sarcasm, acknowledging his comment saying, ‘greatly appreciated.’

Sobhita also shared how Chaitanya proposed to her. There was no elaborate setup or dramatic moment. Once their families approved of the relationship, he met her parents, and she met his. After receiving their blessings, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She described it as a natural and simple moment rather than a grand gesture, humorously calling it more of a crouch than a traditional proposal.

The couple’s candid conversation gave a glimpse into their bond and how their relationship progressed over time.