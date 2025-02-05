Sai Pallavi Turns Dance Teacher for Naga Chaitanya – Watch Their Fun Rehearsal!

Sai Pallavi needs no introduction! The powerhouse of talent often creates buzz with her acting skills, but this time, she grabbed attention with her dancing moves on stage with co-star Naga Chaitanya. The Thandel stars performed together at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad. Sai and Naga grooved to their hit song Namo Namah Shivaya, treating the viewers. Videos of the same dance performance are going viral on the internet.

In the viral video, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are seen together on stage. Sai smoothly performs the steps, but it seems Naga found it difficult to copy, so the actress very candidly taught him the steps. As they performed together, their chemistry and fun banter caught the spotlight. The duo grooved to the beats, and Sai couldn’t resist laughing and, lastly, joining her hands to thank the audience. The duo left the audience in awe with their bond and also lightening up the stage.

View Instagram Post 1: Sai Pallavi Turns Dance Teacher for Naga Chaitanya – Watch Their Fun Rehearsal!

About The Upcoming Film Thandel

Thandel is an upcoming Telugu romantic action thriller film starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya as the lead pair. It is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and Bunny Vasu, under Geetha Arts, produced it. The film will be released in theaters on the first day of Valentine’s Week, 7 February 2025. Naga Chaitanya will play the role of Thandel Raju, a fisherman, while Sai Pallavi will play Satya, aka Bujji Thalli.