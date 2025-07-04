Naga Chaitanya’s Mythical Thriller NC24 Begins Second Schedule in Hyderabad

South’s popular actor Naga Chaitanya is making a lot of headlines these days for his upcoming film NC24. The film is a mythical thriller, directed by Karthik Dandu, who had earlier won the hearts of the audience with a film like ‘Virupaksha’. The film is being produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar, under their banners Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings.

The first schedule of the film has been completed and now the team has started its second schedule in Hyderabad. This schedule will last for a month and shooting will be done at three major locations. In this part, many important scenes will be shot with the lead actors of the film.

The makers have also released a new poster of the film in which Naga Chaitanya is seen holding an axe and a jute rope, which gives a glimpse of the mysterious and thrilling atmosphere of the film. The official title of the film has not been announced yet, but it is currently being recognised as NC24.

NC24 is being made on a big budget and its technical team is also very strong. The music of the film will be given by Ajanish B Loknath, Shamdat ISC and Raghul Dharuman will handle the cinematography, editing will be the responsibility of Naveen Nooli, and the production design is being done by Shri Nagendra Tangala.

To show the grandeur of the film, the makers have also released a tremendous concept video “NC24”, which gives a glimpse of the scale and vision of this project. This video has increased the curiosity of the audience even more.

Naga Chaitanya is going to be seen in a different style in this film. His physical and character transformation is said to be the biggest highlight of this film. It is being considered as one of the most special films of his career so far.

If we talk about Naga Chaitanya’s personal life, he has recently got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Both of them got married on December 4 2024, with a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

There is a tremendous craze among the audience about the film NC24, since its announcement. Now fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

