After Pushpa: The Rule Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi’s ‘Shiva Shakti’ Song Launch Sparks Excitement In North India

Pushpa: The Rule’s trailer launch event took place in Patna, and Game Changer followed the path with a trailer launch in Lucknow. South actors are approaching North India to grab a major audience for the film. After the successful attempts by these films, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel’s upcoming song Shiva Shakti will launch in North India. This has sparked excitement among the audience as North has become a new favorite of the filmmakers, also making its truly pan-India film by breaking cultural and language barriers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sai shared the news with her fans. The poster features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi posing like Shiva and Parvati in the classical dance position, resonating with the title. The people dancing in the background create a wholesome vibe, sparking curiosity. The poster reveals that the second single, ‘Shiva Shakti,’ of the film Tandel, will be launched at the divine ghats of Kashi in Uttar Pradesh. The song will be released on 22 December 2024.

The song is shot at the Sru Mukhalingam Shiva temple in Srikakulam, which highlights the religious supremacy and vibrancy of the Jathara celebration. Helmed by Allu Arvind Thandel, the film will be released on 7 February 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. It will be interesting to see Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi again on screen.