Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya share dreamy wedding moments, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says “No love like…”

Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have delighted their fans by sharing a series of beautiful, unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony, held on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate, traditional ceremony, took to Instagram to share the magical moments with their followers.

In a joint post, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya gave fans a glimpse into the romantic and sacred atmosphere of their wedding. One image shows Sobhita gently holding Naga Chaitanya’s face, a tender and emotional moment that speaks to the couple’s deep affection. Another highlights the exchange of garlands, a key ritual in Hindu weddings that symbolizes the couple’s union. The images also feature the couple partaking in other traditional wedding rituals, radiating warmth and joy.

The couple captioned their post with a heartfelt Telugu verse, “Mangalyam Tantunane or Mamajivana Hetuna. Kanthe bhadnami subhage tvam jiva sharadam satam,” which translates to, “May this sacred thread always protect you and may you live a long and prosperous life together.” This blessing, often shared during weddings, beautifully encapsulates the significance of their vows and the bond they share.

While Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding is the talk of the town, their close friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a more personal, heartwarming post of her own. Taking a break from the wedding buzz, Samantha shared a sweet picture with her dog, Sasha. The actress, known for her love of animals, wrote, “No love like Sasha Love,” accompanied by white heart emojis. The post showcased the actress’ deep affection for her furry companion, a sentiment her fans quickly embraced.

Samantha has always been open about her love for animals, and Sasha, her loyal dog, often appears in her social media posts. The post with Sasha was a heartwarming reminder of the different forms of love in our lives, whether between partners or between a person and their beloved pet.

Both posts highlight the beauty of love in its many forms—whether romantic, familial, or the unconditional love between a person and their pet. Fans of all three stars were quick to share their joy, celebrating the diverse ways love is expressed in their lives.