Fans React To Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Indifference’ Towards Sobhita Dhulipala In Viral Video

A recent video featuring newlywed couple Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sobhita Dhulipala at the airport has gone viral, attracting significant attention on social media. However, the clip has sparked mixed reactions, with many fans expressing concern over the apparent lack of affection between the couple.

In the footage, Sobhita is seen attempting to hold Naga Chaitanya’s hand while the actor appears to be walking ahead, seemingly indifferent to her gestures. The video, which quickly made its way across platforms, has led to online discussions about the state of their relationship.

Several viewers criticized Naga Chaitanya for what they perceived as a lack of warmth towards his wife. One user wrote, “He doesn’t care, no affection in his movements,” while another commented, “She is trying to hold his hand while he is running away from her.” These comments suggest that fans feel there is an emotional distance between the couple, sparking speculation about their relationship dynamics.

Others questioned the sincerity of Naga Chaitanya’s involvement in the marriage, with one commenter stating, “He is not 100% in this relationship.” Despite the negative reactions, some fans defended the couple, emphasizing that the video may have captured only a brief, out-of-context moment and that such incidents are common in public settings.

Naga Chaitanya, who is well-known for his reserved demeanor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, who has gained recognition for her work in both film and OTT platforms, tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony, which garnered widespread media attention. While the couple has largely kept their personal lives out of the public eye, moments like this video inevitably invite speculation about their relationship.

The viral video serves as a reminder of the pressures public figures face in maintaining a perfect image, especially when every gesture is scrutinized by the public. Whether the video accurately reflects the couple’s relationship remains uncertain, but it has certainly stirred conversation among fans and followers alike.

As of now, neither Naga Chaitanya nor Sobhita has commented on the viral video or the reactions it has triggered.