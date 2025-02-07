Sobhita Dhulipala turns cheerleader for husband, Naga Chaitanya as ‘Thandel’ releases

Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated film Thandel is set to release in cinemas today. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film draws inspiration from a real-life incident in 2018, where fishermen from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, mistakenly entered Pakistan’s waters and were subsequently detained. The story follows their struggles, time in captivity, and the emotional journey they undertook.

Ahead of the film’s release, Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to show her support for her husband, Naga Chaitanya. Sharing a poster of Thandel on her stories, she expressed admiration for his dedication to the project. She described the film as a powerful love story and voiced her excitement to witness it on the big screen.

“I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can’t wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in theatres from tomorrow,” she wrote.

Naga was quick to acknowledge it as he reshared the story and said, ‘Thank you my bujjithalli’

Apart from depicting the hardships of the fishermen, Thandel also weaves in a romantic narrative inspired by a real couple involved in the incident. Naga Chaitanya has previously shared that the film captures the spirit of resilience, hope, and human endurance.

The film’s release carries high expectations, with audiences eager to see how this compelling story unfolds on screen. Thandel marks another collaboration between Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti, who have worked together in the past.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya and Sobhita began a new chapter in their lives last year. The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.