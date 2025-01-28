Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Beauties Who Prove Black Is Always In Style

Bollywood is known for its glamour, glow, and gorgeousness. While actresses rock every look with the best, their ultimate favorite stays black, and this time, the diva proved that black is always in style, gracing their look in black attires. Let’s check out from Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday.

1) Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha wore an attire that looked like a saree, but it was more than just one attire. She wore a mesh corset bodice embellished with golden thread work and embroidery, followed by a pre-stitched saree-like skirt teamed with a high-neckline cape, giving her an oh-so-wow appearance. With winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and nude lips, the actress looked stunning.

2) Sharvari Wagh

The Munjya actress redefined the saree trend, wearing a black denim blouse that looked like a blazer featuring embroidered sleeves. The sheer saree, sequins, and threadwork made the actress look pretty. Her simple half-secured hairstyle, dewy makeup, black winged eyeliner, and nude lips rounded out her appearance.

3) Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai actress made a chic statement wearing a plain satin silk saree styled with a blouse embellished with motifs, stones, pearls, and diamonds, creating an abstract look. Long earrings, nude lips, dewy makeup, a similar hairstyle, and a bindi rounded out her glam.

4) Ananya Panday

The Dream Girl proved she is a true style icon. Wearing a plain black sleeveless top teamed with matching bottoms gave her a subtle look. A mesh polka dot high neckline loose frock-like top reminded us of vintage style. Her puffy hairstyle and complementing makeup rounded her appearance, setting new trends.

5) Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita showcases her charismatic style by wearing a black tiger-printed bodycon dress that defines her hourglass figure. The strappy sleeves accentuated her beautiful shoulders, and the animal print made her look like a tigress. Her messy hairstyle, bold black eyes, nude lips, and stud earrings rocked her appearance.