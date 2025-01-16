Inside Newlywed Brides Sobhita Dhulipala And Keerthy Suresh’s Pongal Celebration

South film industry actresses Sobhita Dhulipala and Keerthy Suresh recently embarked on a journey of their lives by marrying their love of life. Sobhita got married to Naga Chaitanya on 4 December 2024, while Keerthy took wedding vows on 12 December 2024. According to that, this year was their first Pongal after marriage. Let’s see how they made it special with their man.

Sobhita dropped a series of photos on her Instagram story showcasing a glimpse of her Pongal celebration. From starting the festive vibe by burning the wood and starting a new journey, making rangoli to bringing positivity and prosperity to making ‘khichdi,’ the celebrations looked simple yet so happy. Sobhita wore a traditional red saree with a golden blouse, and her vintage ethnic glam made her look beautiful. At the same time, Naga looks dashing in a kurta and pajama. The couple posed, flashing their smiles, hinting at their chemistry and love.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh celebrated the festival with her husband, Antony Thattil, at her workplace. With a new journey of personal life, the actress also took positive vibes for her professional life. The duo performed puja and clicked pictures with their adorable furry pet dogs. Keerthy wore a beautiful yellow saree with a contrasting pink blouse for the festive vibe. She looked gorgeous with a gajra bun, minimal makeup, and bold lips. In contrast, Antony opted for a plain yellow kurta with a traditional South Indian dhoti. Looking into the camera and posing together, their cute smile left us in awe.