Sobhita Dhulipala To Pooja Hegde: Trendsetting South Divas In Western Style

South actresses are giving a tough competition to the top actresses in India, not only in terms of acting but also with their trendy looks. This time, the stunning Sobhita Dhulipala, Malavika Mohanan and Pooja Hegde are setting trends with their new western picks. Have a look below.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Bodycon Dress

The newlywed Sobhita is exuding elegance, wearing a blue bodycon dress that perfectly highlights her curvy figure. The square neckline and strappy sleeves enhance her upper body appearance. The blue dress looked like denim and the diva elevated her appearance with golden earrings and a bracelet. With minimal makeup and an open hairstyle, she rounded her appearance. In the mirror selfie, Sobhita flaunted her stunning figure in a stylish appearance – perfect for every occasion.

Malavika Mohanan’s Vacation Charm

The gorgeous Malavika dropped photos from her fun-filled vacation. The diva wore a blue and green printed maxi dress. The body-hugging fit defines her picturesque figure while the thigh-high slit raises the temperature. Minimal makeup, and an open hairstyle complemented her simplicity while her red lips added a pop touch. Malavika reached that vacation style can be comfortable yet stunning.

Pooja Hegde’s Co-ord Set Look

For her latest photoshoot, Pooja wore a mehendi green co-ord set, redefining the trend. The strapless top with a front slit gives her a fiery appearance, while the baggy bottom complements her appearance. With a long trench coat, she looked like a queen. She opted for minimal makeup and accessories to allow her outfit to take the spotlight.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Malavika Mohanan and Pooja Hegde are setting trends with their new looks and you must try.