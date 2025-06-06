Akhil Akkineni Ties Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee

A big and happy news has come from the Telugu film industry. Actor Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni has married his long-time girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee. The wedding took place on June 6 in a very special and traditional style at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

This wedding is also considered special because the place where the ceremony took place, Annapurna Studios, was established by Akhil’s grandfather and Telugu cinema legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao. It was a very emotional moment to see the next generation of the family getting married at this historic place.

Many pictures of the wedding are now going viral on social media. Akhil looked very classic in a white kurta and dhoti on this occasion. Zainab wore a white silk saree and a golden blouse, in which she looked very beautiful.

Many big personalities of the South film industry attended the wedding. These included Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Naga Chaitanya, Shobhita Dhulipala, Daggubati Venkatesh, Director Prashanth Neel and Nagarjuna himself.

A baraat ceremony was also held before the wedding, in which Naga Chaitanya grabbed everyone’s attention by giving a dance performance in a traditional red kurta. The dress code of the guests was also special most people were seen in white and golden outfits.

Akhil and Zainab were in a relationship for the last two years and got engaged in November 2023. Akhil is the son of Nagarjuna’s second wife Amala Akkineni, and is the half-brother of actor Naga Chaitanya.

Akhil started his career as a child artist with his father’s film ‘Sisindri’ (1995). After this, he has appeared in ‘Akhil’ (2015), ‘Hello!’ (2017), ‘Mr. Majnu’ (2019) and the recent film ‘Agent’ (2023).

Whereas, Zainab Ravdjee is an artist. Recently, she also organised her art exhibition ‘Reflections’ in Hyderabad. Zainab’s father Zulfi Rawdjee is a well-known name in the construction industry, while her brother Zain Rawdjee is the chairman and managing director of a major energy company ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.

Many congratulations to both of them from iwmbuzz.com and best wishes for their future life.

