Kuberaa Movie Review: Dhanush’s powerful performance, when money and power become the battlefield

South superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna have paired up for the first time in the film ‘Kuberaa’, which has been shot in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The director of the film is Sekhar Kammula, who is known for social drama films like ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Leader’. This time he has unveiled the biggest truths of society through a political-crime drama.

Story

The story of Kuberaa is about a beggar who finds a new identity while struggling with circumstances and the system. The film touches upon issues like greed, ambition and moral dilemma amid the battle for money and power. The twist in the story comes when a businessman Neeraj (Jim Sarbh) plans to give a bribe of Rs 1 lakh crore to politicians across the country to capture the newly discovered oil reserve. For this, he takes the help of a former CBI officer Deepak (Nagarjuna). Meanwhile, Deva (Dhanush) enters, changing the direction of the entire story.

What’s Shining

Dhanush’s performance: The biggest strength of the film is Dhanush. He has given perhaps the best performance of his career. His body language, expressions and emotional depth as a beggar are worth watching.

Nagarjuna’s role: Nagarjuna looks very real in the character of Deepak. Despite being a star, he has played his role with great simplicity and seriousness.

Music

Devi Sri Prasad’s background score is the soul of the film. Especially the emotional and high-tension scenes have been elevated by him with excellent music.

Direction

This time Shekhar Kammula has strongly presented a thrilling narrative along with social drama. His direction is excellent, especially in the second half.

What could’ve been better

The film starts a bit slow, which may bore some viewers.

Due to some mistakes in editing, the events before the climax seem to be handled suddenly and in a hurry.

If the screenplay were a little tighter, the impact of the film would have been deeper.

Casting

Rashmika Mandanna also looks fit in her role. She has good screen time and emotional gravity. The supporting cast has also played their role well and added strength to the story.

Overall

Kuberaa is an intense crime drama with a great coordination of social, political and emotional elements. Even though some parts of the film are weak, Dhanush’s performance, the uniqueness of the story and Sekhar Kammula’s direction make it worth watching in the theatre, Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the movie has Devi Sri Prasad’s music, Karthika Srinivas’ editing and Niketh Bommireddy’s cinematography.

Rating: 3.5/5

If you want to see a strong story and great performances, then definitely watch ‘Kuberaa’.