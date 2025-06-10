Superstar Nagarjuna Praises Rashmika Mandanna Says, “Powerhouse Of Talent”

Popular Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna might be on cloud nine right now after receiving appreciation from none other than the South superstar actor Nagarjuna. During the Kuberaa song launch, the superstar praised co-star Rashmika’s performance on-screen and called her a ‘powerhouse.’

Nagarjuna, loud and clear, appreciated Rashmika and said, “One powerhouse of talent, common she is, I mean the filmography from the last three years, this is just outstanding, none of us 2000, 3000 crore, but this is the one. This is the man who have beat all of us.” Rashmika couldn’t stop blushing and was shocked by the appreciation from the legendary actor.

Furthermore, Nagarjuna shared his experience working with Rashmika and praised her on-screen performance. He said, “Rashmika, it was such a pleasure. I have worked with you before, but this time, when I saw the dubbing, the film, I just called you straight from the dubbing theater.”

Today, the 3rd song launch of Kuberaa was held. This is a thriller film directed and co-written by Sekhar Kammula, with Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao of Amigos Creations serving as producers. The film is made in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. It stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

Rashmika Mandanna has delivered hits such as Pushpa, Pushpa 2, Animal, Chhavaa, and more. Besides that, she has also had South hits like Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Sita Ramam, etc.