Samantha Ruth Prabhu Or Sobhita Dhulipala: Ultimate Green See-through Gown Style Diva?

In the fashion world, divas always put their best foot forward to set new trends. Recently, the top South actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala created buzz by embracing their look in dazzling dark green see-through gowns. Their stunning appearance, exquisite sense of fashion, and statement picks have left fans discussing who is the ultimate style diva.

Being confident, strong, and bold, Samantha stunned her fans in a dark green see-through gown that highlighted her graceful silhouette. The butterfly-neckline gown has sizzling slip sleeves made with shiny green stones embedded in a curvy pattern, giving her oh-so-breathtaking vibes. The figure-fitting long bottom effortlessly caught our attention—a perfect masterpiece that only Samantha can pull off. A pair of year-drop green earrings, wavy bouncy hairstyle, dramatic eyes, and nude lips completed her appearance.

In contrast, Sobhita wore a dark green fishtail gown featuring spaghetti sleeves, a square neckline, and an extended deep v-neck, leaving fans’ jaws to drop. The fitting bodice with cut-out patterns defines her curvy body, followed by a fishtail bottom floor-sweeping gown, giving her a royal aura. In this masterpiece, the actress looked nothing short of a mermaid. Adding to its charm, Sobhita opted for a diamond necklace, earrings, and bangles. She aced her look like a pro with a beautiful bun, flying flicks, black eyes, and brown nude lips.

Both actresses showcased their unique interpretation of the different styles of green see-through gowns, making it difficult to choose anyone. Samantha screamed attention with minimalistic glam, while Sobhita looked ethereal with regal accessories. So the choice depends on person to person. Let us know your pick below.