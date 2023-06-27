Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan watches Elahi’s finale performance at Great Indian Voice

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been winning the hearts of audiences. As per the plot, Jahaan excitedly informs his father about his new job, and Baljeet presents him with a new phone, urging him to call Elahi. Later, as Tina captures moments of Elahi and Jordan during their Great Indian Voice photo shoot, Jahaan attempts to reach out to Elahi. Still, unfortunately, Jordan intercepts the call and shows Jahaan a picture of the photoshoot, where Elahi looks happy.

Jordan shares a happy photo featuring Elahi with Jahaan, triggering a flood of memories. Overwhelmed with grief, Jahaan drowns his sorrows in alcohol, unable to cope with the loss of his beloved Elahi. In a state of intoxication, he is startled to witness Elahi’s presence before him. Jahaan’s emotions lead him to express his feelings through a Shayari.

In the coming episode, Jordan and Elahi set off for the GIV final round, and Maheep’s concern for Jordan’s victory is evident as she focuses all her attention on Elahi. As they head to the finale, Jordan tells Elahi that they need to be in sync, which triggers a flash of Jahaan in Elahi’s mind, where they used to harmonize effortlessly during their riyaaz. Meanwhile, Jahaan awakens abruptly from a disturbing dream, longing for Elahi. Intrigued, Jahaan descends to witness Elahi and Jordan’s performance. Although Jahaan’s father attempts to turn off the TV, Jahaan insists on watching Elahi perform and win.

Will Elahi win and pursue her singing dreams?

