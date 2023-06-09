Exclusive: Farzi fame Jaswant Singh Dalal bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Jaswant Singh Dalal, the talented actor, known for his exceptional acting talent in projects like NH 10, Farzi, and Good Luck Jerry, has bagged a new series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt about being roped in for an upcoming web series named Bhuchaal

The series is produced by Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment. The team is currently shooting for the series. We hear Jaswant will play a pivotal role in the above-mentioned project.

We at IWMBuzz.com also exclusively reported about another web series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla and Rahul Dev of being part of the series.

We buzzed Jaswant but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

