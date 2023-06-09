ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Farzi fame Jaswant Singh Dalal bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Jaswant Singh Dalal, known for his exceptional acting talent in projects like NH 10, Farzi, and Good Luck Jerry, bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Jun,2023 16:30:13
Exclusive: Farzi fame Jaswant Singh Dalal bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Jaswant Singh Dalal, the talented actor, known for his exceptional acting talent in projects like NH 10, Farzi, and Good Luck Jerry, has bagged a new series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt about being roped in for an upcoming web series named Bhuchaal

The series is produced by Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment. The team is currently shooting for the series. We hear Jaswant will play a pivotal role in the above-mentioned project.

We at IWMBuzz.com also exclusively reported about another web series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla and Rahul Dev of being part of the series.

We buzzed Jaswant but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

