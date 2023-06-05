ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Rahul Dev, who has starred in projects such as Who’s Your Daddy?, Poison 2, LSD: Love, Scandal and Doctors, Raat Baaki Hai, Torbaaz and The Empire, to be a part of Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jun,2023 14:08:41
Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Rahul Dev, who has starred in projects such as Who’s Your Daddy?, Poison 2, LSD: Love, Scandal and Doctors, Raat Baaki Hai, Torbaaz and The Empire, is gearing up for his upcoming web series. As per a credible source, the actor will be a part of Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U.

As per the source, “Rahul will play the role of a police inspector.”

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Tanuj Virwani and Ayn Zoya playing leads. Sattwik Mohanty is directing the series, and the team has already completed shooting the above-mentioned project.

Read Here: Exclusive: Ayn Zoya joins Tanuj Virwani in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

We buzzed Rahul but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Shocking! Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passed Away In A Car Accident
Shocking! Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passed Away In A Car Accident
Exclusive: Pammi Aunty fame Ssumier Pasricha bags spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan
Exclusive: Pammi Aunty fame Ssumier Pasricha bags spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan
Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
Aditya Roy Kapoor On The Return Of The Night Manager
Aditya Roy Kapoor On The Return Of The Night Manager
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad shares his grief with Seerat
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad shares his grief with Seerat
My favourite exercises are HIT training and Tabata - Navina Bole
My favourite exercises are HIT training and Tabata - Navina Bole
Read Latest News