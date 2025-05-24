Rahul Dev’s First Statement After Brother Mukul Dev’s Passing

Actor Rahul Dev‘s younger brother and popular actor Mukul Dev passed away on Friday night. He was 54 years old. Although the cause of his death has not been officially revealed, according to reports, he was ill for the last few days and was hospitalized for about 8-10 days. His health deteriorated further on Friday night, after which he passed away.

Rahul Dev shared an emotional message on his Instagram story confirming the death of his brother Mukul. He wrote, “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully last night in New Delhi… He leaves behind his daughter Siya Dev, sister Rashmi Kaushal, brother Rahul Dev and nephew Siddhant Dev. Please join the funeral to be held in Delhi at 5 pm today.”

Mukul Dev started his acting career in 1996 with the TV show ‘Mumkin’, in which he played the character of Vijay Pandey. He acted in many popular TV shows like ‘Gharwali Uparwali’, ‘Kashish’, ‘Kumkum’, ‘Shhh… Phir Koi Hai.

In the cinema world too, he was a part of hit films like ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Son of Sardar’, ‘Jai Ho’, and ‘R… Rajkumar’.

Mukul appeared not only in Hindi but also in Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali films. He also studied Aeronautics from Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation, Raebareli.

It is also heart-touching that he got his first remuneration in childhood, when he gave a tribute to Michael Jackson in a Doordarshan dance show.

Mukul Dev was soon going to make a comeback in the film ‘Son of Sardar 2’, in which Ajay Devgan and Mrunal Thakur are in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

Mukul Dev’s sudden departure is a big shock for the industry and his fans. The simplicity, dedication and art with which he lived his acting will always be remembered.

May god give him peace and give strength to the family in this difficult time.