Mukul Dev Passes Away At 54; Take A Look At His Impeccable Performances In His Career

A sad news has come from Bollywood and TV industry. Famous actor Mukul Dev has passed away at the age of 54. His departure is a deep loss for the industry. Mukul Dev left an indelible mark of his acting in Hindi films, Punjabi cinema, television and regional language films. He was a versatile artist who played every role with full intensity.

Mukul Dev was born on 17 September 1970. He started his career in 1996 with the film ‘Dastak’, in which he appeared in the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. After this, he worked in many films like ‘Wajud’, ‘Kila’, ‘Kohram’, ‘Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena’, ‘Just Married’, ‘De Taali’.

Mukul Dev also made his mark on the small screen. He played important roles in serials like ‘Gharwali Uparwali’, ‘Kutumba’, ‘K Street Pali Hill’, ‘Kasak’, and ‘Fear Factor India’. In the year 2008, he participated in the show ‘Kabhi Kabhi Pyar Kabhi Kabhi Yaar’ and became the winner.

Mukul has worked not only in Hindi but also in Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and English films. His role in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ was highly appreciated and for this he also received his 7th Amrish Puri Award.

His last films include ‘Anth The End’, ‘Daaka’, ‘Saak’, ‘Munda Faridkotia’, ‘Sarabha: Cry for Freedom’ and ‘3rd Eye’. At the same time, his last major role on TV was that of Gul Badshah in ’21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897′, for which he was awarded the Indian Telly Award.

Mukul Dev’s demise is a huge loss for both his fans and the industry. The characters played by him will always remain alive in the hearts of the audience.

May his soul rest in peace.