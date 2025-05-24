Sad News! Mukul Dev Passes Away At 54!

Sad news has come from the Indian film and television industry. Famous actor Mukul Dev passed away today. He was 54 years old. Mukul Dev’s career included notable work in Hindi films, Punjabi cinema, television serials, and music albums.

Born on 17 September 1970, Mukul Dev was a multi-faceted artist who acted in Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films apart from Hindi. He made a place in the hearts of audiences of every language with his brilliant acting. He was awarded the 7th Amrish Puri Award for his best performance in the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’.

Roshaan Garry was the first to share the information about his death on social media. Paying tribute to Mukul Dev in a post, he wrote, “Rest in Peace.” As soon as this news came out, a wave of mourning ran among the film industry and his fans.

Mukul Dev was one of those actors who played every character with complete truth and depth. His departure is an irreparable loss for the industry.

We pray to God to grant peace to the soul of Mukul Dev and give strength to his family in this difficult time.

