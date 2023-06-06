Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Abbas’ son Mustafa Burmawalla, who is carving a niche for himself in the highly competitive Bollywood industry, made his acting debut with the Bollywood film “Machine” in 2017, which was directed by his father Abbas Burmawalla. The film featured Mustafa in the lead role opposite Kiara Advani. Despite being a newcomer, Mustafa garnered attention for his charming screen presence and dedication to his craft. Now, IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series.

Shares a source, “Mustafa will be a part of Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U. The storyline and genre of the web series are being kept under wraps, adding an air of intrigue to the upcoming project.”

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Tanuj Virwani and Ayn Zoya playing leads. We also informed about Rahul Dev being part of the series. Sattwik Mohanty is directing the series, and the team has already completed shooting the above-mentioned project.

