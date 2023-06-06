ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Abbas' son Mustafa Burmawalla, who made his acting debut with the Bollywood film "Machine" in 2017, will be a part of Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 15:58:33
Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Abbas’ son Mustafa Burmawalla, who is carving a niche for himself in the highly competitive Bollywood industry, made his acting debut with the Bollywood film “Machine” in 2017, which was directed by his father Abbas Burmawalla. The film featured Mustafa in the lead role opposite Kiara Advani. Despite being a newcomer, Mustafa garnered attention for his charming screen presence and dedication to his craft. Now, IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series.

Shares a source, “Mustafa will be a part of Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U. The storyline and genre of the web series are being kept under wraps, adding an air of intrigue to the upcoming project.”

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Tanuj Virwani and Ayn Zoya playing leads. We also informed about Rahul Dev being part of the series. Sattwik Mohanty is directing the series, and the team has already completed shooting the above-mentioned project.

Read Here: Exclusive: Ayn Zoya joins Tanuj Virwani in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

We buzzed Mustafa but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla
A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha
Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie
Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva hides the big truth
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva hides the big truth
Read Latest News