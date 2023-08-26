Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv and Surilii learn about Samar being the culprit

Maan's message states that the perpetrator's name commences with the letter "S." Shiv and Surilii quickly piece together the puzzle and conclude that Samar might be the culprit in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Aug,2023 16:00:17
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv and Surilii learns about Samar being the culprit 845905

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Surilii (Tina Datta) and her family are facing a heart-wrenching moment as she experiences a miscarriage. The loss is a profound and deeply emotional journey that highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. After learning the news, Surilii breaks down.

Raghav and Swati take a bold stand against the prevailing bias between the two sons within the household. In a moment of decisive action, they demand their rightful share of the family property and house. However, the situation takes a more sinister turn as Shiv, fueled by anger and frustration, loses control and raises his hand against Raghav in a shocking display of aggression. Meanwhile, Samar gets happy witnessing the turmoil within the Barot family.

In the coming episode, Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) and Surilii connect the dots between Maan’s deteriorating condition and the tragic demise of Gerua. In a fateful turn of events, a message from Maan arrives, his words cryptically hinting at the identity of the culprit behind both incidents. Maan’s message states that the perpetrator’s name commences with the letter “S.” Shiv and Surilii quickly piece together the puzzle and conclude that Samar (Karanvir Bohra) might be the culprit.

Will Shiv and Surilii confront Samar?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

