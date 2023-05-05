ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii

Surilii helps Shivendra understand that it's okay not to match everyone's point of view because money is different between their families and their thinking, perspective, and even morals. Shivendra bids farewell to Surilii after greeting and shaking hands with her in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 14:13:48
Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii and Shivendra have a conversation where Shivendra acknowledges that his mother has sent money to keep her away from his life. He apologizes on her behalf, but Surilii reassures him that he doesn’t need to apologize for his mother’s actions as it’s not his fault. However, Surilii also mentions that she cannot forgive him for bringing her to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai without her knowledge. She explains that their worlds are different, and as she can’t understand his world, she doesn’t expect him to understand her situation completely. Surilii suggests that they should stay away from each other.

Surilii and Shivendra spend time conversing in the jungle while Veera and the search party continue to move ahead, looking for them. The following day, Surilii and Shivendra wake up in the woods. Surilii askS Shivendra if he stays up all night and cracks a joke. Shivendra does not understand the joke, but when he sees Surilii laughing like a joyful child, he smiles and stares at Surilii’s innocence.

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilli will be having a conversation in which Surilii will tell Shivendra that listening to the mind is overrated and will advise him to choose the heart over the mind. Later, Veera will find Shivendra and call Damyanti to inform her about his safety. Shivendra will wish Damyanti a happy birthday and apologize for his absence, promising to return for her birthday celebration. Surilii will help Shivendra understand that it’s okay not to match everyone’s point of view because there is a difference in money between their families and their thinking, perspective, and even morals. Shivendra will bid farewell to Surilii after greeting and shaking hands with her.

Is this the end of Shivendra and Surilli’s love story?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

