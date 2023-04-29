Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra get stranded in jungle

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shivendra’s manager, Bandish, expresses concern about whether Surilii can manage the catering in just two days. But Shivendra assures him that Surilii is on her way. Bandish guides everyone not to let Surilii know that it’s Shivendra’s company in any way. Later, Surilii arrives at the location and enquires at the reception. Spotting her at the Eco Nature Conference, Shivendra gets happy.

Surilii discovers that the Eco Nurture company belongs to Shivendra, the CEO. Upon this realization, she becomes enraged and leaves the premises in a rage. Shivendra goes behind her and makes an effort to apologize. Meanwhile, Surilii contacts Sasha and interrogates her regarding her knowledge. As Shivendra follows Surilii, he advises her to get into his car for safety reasons, but she refuses and takes a taxi to Mumbai, leaving him behind.

In the coming episode, Shivendra alerts Surilii about a storm but refuses to listen to him and goes away. Shiv follows Surilii’s car for her safety. Later, the taxi driver refuses to take Surilii to Mumbai because of the storm. Surilii decides to go alone to Mumbai via the jungle. However, Shivendra follows her. Soon, it starts raining, and Surilii and Shivendra get stuck in the jungle.

Will they manage to get out?

