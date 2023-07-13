Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family 

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, the Police inspector meets Surilii and informs her that, post 3rd degree, Monty has revealed that he has seen the man behind the shoot-out. Ambitai overhears them and informs Samar. Surilii drives to the police station to find out the truth, but Ambitai lays down nails on the road resulting in Surilii meeting with an accident.

In the coming episode, Surilii (Tina Datta) will reach the Barot mansion and will show a video of Ambitai threatening Monty in the police station not to dare to speak out the truth about her being the culprit or else she will kill him. The whole family, including Damayanti (Kitu Gidwani), will be shocked to see her most trusted help backstabbing. Meanwhile, Ambitai (Rashmi Sachdeva) will return to the mansion and will be taken aback to see Surilii. Shivendra will get upset with her as he always respected Ambitai like a mother and Ambitai will then spill out how she planned to kill him but her plan failed when Samar came in between.

Will Damayanti punish Ambitai?

