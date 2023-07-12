ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident

Surilii drives to the police station in order to find out the truth, but Ambitai lays down nails on the road resulting Surilii meeting with an accident in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 12:49:09
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident 832995

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ambitai secretly spikes Sam’s milk. Surilii witnesses her evil act and overhears her talking about her evil plans. Surilii rushes to Sam without wasting a moment and stops him from drinking the milk. Surilii accuses Ambitai of intentionally adding poison to the milk. Surilii’s accusations leave the family members shocked.

Surilli stays adamant about her claims. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Surilii’s accusation backfires as the milk turns out to be safe and untainted. The incident leaves the family members bewildered, questioning the true intentions behind Surilii’s accusations.

In the coming episode, the Police inspector meets Surilii and informs her that, post 3rd degree, Monty has revealed that he has seen the man behind the shoot-out. Ambitai overhears them and informs Samar. Surilii drives to the police station to find out the truth, but Ambitai lays down nails on the road resulting in Surilii meeting with an accident.

Will Shiv save Surilii?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

