Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ambitai secretly spikes Sam’s milk. Surilii witnesses her evil act and overhears her talking about her evil plans. Surilii rushes to Sam without wasting a moment and stops him from drinking the milk. Surilii accuses Ambitai of intentionally adding poison to the milk. Surilii’s accusations leave the family members shocked.

Surilli stays adamant about her claims. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Surilii’s accusation backfires as the milk turns out to be safe and untainted. The incident leaves the family members bewildered, questioning the true intentions behind Surilii’s accusations.

In the coming episode, the Police inspector meets Surilii and informs her that, post 3rd degree, Monty has revealed that he has seen the man behind the shoot-out. Ambitai overhears them and informs Samar. Surilii drives to the police station to find out the truth, but Ambitai lays down nails on the road resulting in Surilii meeting with an accident.

Will Shiv save Surilii?

