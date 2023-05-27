ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii worries about her future with Shiv

Surilii will worry about her future with Shiv. However, the latter will try to ease Surilii’s stress in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 May,2023 14:42:27
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum on Sony Entertainment Television is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Damayanti will shock Shivendra further by informing him that she has already arranged his marriage with Swatilekha. However, Shivendra takes a drastic step and leaves the palace, leaving Damayanti in tears as she watches her beloved son walk away.

Raghavendra will approach Damayanti and express his feeling of insignificance, emphasizing that he knows Ranak better than Shivendra but is still not allowed to lead the project. Raghavendra will admit his love for Swatilekha but express frustration that Damayanti has arranged her marriage with Shivendra instead. He will storm out angrily from the situation. On the other hand, Shiv and Surilii will meet, and Surilii will be seen showing concern for Shiv’s injuries. But Shiv ends up confessing his love to Surilii.

In the coming episode, Surilii will tell Shiv their worlds are different. Also reveal that they belong to opposite families. She will worry about her future with Shiv. However, the latter will try to ease Surilii’s stress. He will assure her that when the two get together, all problems will be solved.

Will Damayanti learn about Shiv and Surilii’s love proposal?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra confesses love for Surilii
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti refuses to accept Shivendra and Surilii’s relationship
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra goes against his mother Damayanti for Surilii
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav and Prachi get married
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav says ‘I Love You’ to Prachi
From lip-lock moment to crackling chemistry: Watch Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani romance in 'Naseeb Se' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. OUT NOW!
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Maan and Sanjot out of the house
Vicky Kaushal Clarifies Viral Video Issue; Salman Khan Hugs Him
The first soulful song 'Naseeb Se' from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is finally here to make you fall in love
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep on a mission to stop Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding
Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan
