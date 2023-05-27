Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii worries about her future with Shiv

Surilii will worry about her future with Shiv. However, the latter will try to ease Surilii’s stress in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum on Sony Entertainment Television is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Damayanti will shock Shivendra further by informing him that she has already arranged his marriage with Swatilekha. However, Shivendra takes a drastic step and leaves the palace, leaving Damayanti in tears as she watches her beloved son walk away.

Raghavendra will approach Damayanti and express his feeling of insignificance, emphasizing that he knows Ranak better than Shivendra but is still not allowed to lead the project. Raghavendra will admit his love for Swatilekha but express frustration that Damayanti has arranged her marriage with Shivendra instead. He will storm out angrily from the situation. On the other hand, Shiv and Surilii will meet, and Surilii will be seen showing concern for Shiv’s injuries. But Shiv ends up confessing his love to Surilii.

In the coming episode, Surilii will tell Shiv their worlds are different. Also reveal that they belong to opposite families. She will worry about her future with Shiv. However, the latter will try to ease Surilii’s stress. He will assure her that when the two get together, all problems will be solved.

Will Damayanti learn about Shiv and Surilii’s love proposal?

