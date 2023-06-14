Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Shivendra and Surilii sort out their differences and have a happy start to their marriage. Later in the morning, when Shivendra arrives with Surilii for breakfast, Damayanti makes an announcement.

Damayanti reveals that henceforth Shivendra will not be the signing authority of the Barot logistics. Damayanti takes control of all the duties and alters Shivendra’s responsibilities. Additionally, she asks Raghavendra to provide final approvals for decisions before they are presented to her. On the other hand, Damayanti meets Swatilekha and assures her that she will marry into the royal family. If not with Shivendra, then she will pursue a union with Raghavendra.

In the coming episode, Raghavendra approaches Swatilekha to understand her perspective. In response, Swatilekha demands to be granted the same position, authority, and lavish lifestyle as Shivendra, emphasizing her desire for equality. Raghavendra reassures her that Shivendra no longer holds power, as Damayanti has bestowed him with the authoritative role in the Barot business and the mansion. He entices Swatilekha by assuring her she will become the next Rani Sahiba. During their encounter, Surilii and Shivendra coincidentally come across them, and when Surilii attempts to engage with Swatilekha, she responds coldly, surprising everyone by introducing herself as Raghavendra’s future wife.

OMG! Are you excited to witness this drama?

