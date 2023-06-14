ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra

Swatilekha demands the same position, authority, and lavish lifestyle as Shivendra, emphasizing her desire for equality  to Raghavendra. When the latter agrees, Swatilekha introduces herself as Raghavendra's future wife in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jun,2023 12:41:06
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Shivendra and Surilii sort out their differences and have a happy start to their marriage. Later in the morning, when Shivendra arrives with Surilii for breakfast, Damayanti makes an announcement.

Damayanti reveals that henceforth Shivendra will not be the signing authority of the Barot logistics. Damayanti takes control of all the duties and alters Shivendra’s responsibilities. Additionally, she asks Raghavendra to provide final approvals for decisions before they are presented to her. On the other hand, Damayanti meets Swatilekha and assures her that she will marry into the royal family. If not with Shivendra, then she will pursue a union with Raghavendra.

In the coming episode, Raghavendra approaches Swatilekha to understand her perspective. In response, Swatilekha demands to be granted the same position, authority, and lavish lifestyle as Shivendra, emphasizing her desire for equality. Raghavendra reassures her that Shivendra no longer holds power, as Damayanti has bestowed him with the authoritative role in the Barot business and the mansion. He entices Swatilekha by assuring her she will become the next Rani Sahiba. During their encounter, Surilii and Shivendra coincidentally come across them, and when Surilii attempts to engage with Swatilekha, she responds coldly, surprising everyone by introducing herself as Raghavendra’s future wife.

OMG! Are you excited to witness this drama?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti announces Raghavendra and Swatilekha’s marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti announces Raghavendra and Swatilekha’s marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj learns about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj learns about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra’s responsibilities
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra’s responsibilities
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan finds a way to get back his house and business
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan finds a way to get back his house and business
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Virat’s life being in danger
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Virat’s life being in danger
As Aziz Mirza’s Shah Rukh-Rani Starrer Chalte Chalte Celebrates 20 Years on June 13, Lalit Pandit of Jatin-Lalit speaks about its chartbusting music.
As Aziz Mirza’s Shah Rukh-Rani Starrer Chalte Chalte Celebrates 20 Years on June 13, Lalit Pandit of Jatin-Lalit speaks about its chartbusting music.
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s accusations backfire as Vikrant’s girlfriend vanishes
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s accusations backfire as Vikrant’s girlfriend vanishes
Excel Entertainment Announces the Highly-Anticipated Release Date for Fukrey 3 on its 10th Anniversary with a special unit celebrating the underdog franchise
Excel Entertainment Announces the Highly-Anticipated Release Date for Fukrey 3 on its 10th Anniversary with a special unit celebrating the underdog franchise
Read Latest News