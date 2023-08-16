ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?

Sony SAB's latest offering, Vanshaj delves deep into the intricate web of family politics and dynamics. At the centre of this captivating story is Yuvika, portrayed by the talented Anjali Tatrari

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 15:30:50
Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj? 843165

Sony SAB’s latest offering, Vanshaj delves deep into the intricate web of family politics and dynamics. At the centre of this captivating story is Yuvika, portrayed by the talented Anjali Tatrari, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is entrusted with a significant project by the newly appointed chairman of Mahajan Groups, Dhanraj (Gireesh Sahdev), compelling her to embark on a challenging journey.

Yuvika’s path is far from smooth as she struggles with the task of bringing Pheonix Hotel, her father Premraj’s dream project to completion. This task is full of many tough challenges that really test her skills at every step. Amidst these trials, a new adversary emerges – Sangram Singh (Soneer Vadhera) a catalyst of chaos responsible for the unfortunate state of the Phoenix Hotel. As Yuvika tries to deal with all these ups and downs, Sangram Singh makes things even more complicated for her. Yuvika’s mission becomes dangerous when the hotel she is trying to restore turns into a battleground. In the midst of this, Karthik gives her some hope by protecting her. But as the night arrives, something chilling happens.

Will Yuvika be okay after confronting Sangram Singh, or is she now in real danger?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Yuvika’s journey in the show takes an unexpected turn as she delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding her father’s dream project. As the layers of intrigue unfold, her determination is put to the ultimate test, and she finds herself facing challenges she never anticipated. The twists and turns in this storyline will keep viewers at the edge of their seats, wondering what fate has in store for Yuvika.”

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry 842826
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB 842554
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB
Auto Draft 842283
Pushpa embarks on the mission of starting her Patola business in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya? 842056
Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra's Sony SAB show 841686
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s Sony SAB show
Latest Stories
Model Rowan Row is my fashion inspiration: Srikant Dwivedi 843185
Model Rowan Row is my fashion inspiration: Srikant Dwivedi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi 843179
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi
Disha Patani's Directorial Debut: Teaser Drop for 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Music Video, Set to Release on THIS DATE! 843171
Disha Patani’s Directorial Debut: Teaser Drop for ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ Music Video, Set to Release on THIS DATE!
Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family 843168
Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua to come to Radha's rescue 843161
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua come to Radha’s rescue
Rana Daggubati Takes A Swipe At Sonam Kapoor? Sources Say Sonam’s Family Is Upset 843156
Rana Daggubati Takes A Swipe At Sonam Kapoor? Sources Say Sonam’s Family Is Upset
Read Latest News