Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?

Sony SAB’s latest offering, Vanshaj delves deep into the intricate web of family politics and dynamics. At the centre of this captivating story is Yuvika, portrayed by the talented Anjali Tatrari, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is entrusted with a significant project by the newly appointed chairman of Mahajan Groups, Dhanraj (Gireesh Sahdev), compelling her to embark on a challenging journey.

Yuvika’s path is far from smooth as she struggles with the task of bringing Pheonix Hotel, her father Premraj’s dream project to completion. This task is full of many tough challenges that really test her skills at every step. Amidst these trials, a new adversary emerges – Sangram Singh (Soneer Vadhera) a catalyst of chaos responsible for the unfortunate state of the Phoenix Hotel. As Yuvika tries to deal with all these ups and downs, Sangram Singh makes things even more complicated for her. Yuvika’s mission becomes dangerous when the hotel she is trying to restore turns into a battleground. In the midst of this, Karthik gives her some hope by protecting her. But as the night arrives, something chilling happens.

Will Yuvika be okay after confronting Sangram Singh, or is she now in real danger?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Yuvika’s journey in the show takes an unexpected turn as she delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding her father’s dream project. As the layers of intrigue unfold, her determination is put to the ultimate test, and she finds herself facing challenges she never anticipated. The twists and turns in this storyline will keep viewers at the edge of their seats, wondering what fate has in store for Yuvika.”