Itti Si Khushi Serial Spoiler: Anvita In Trouble, Virat Comes In To Rescue

Itti Si Khushi, Sony SAB’s new show, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, starring Sumbul Touqeer, Rajat Verma, and Rishi Saxena, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer) finding herself in a dilemma as she goes out with Sanjay (Rishi Saxena), who is her childhood friend, while Virat’s (Rajat Verma) personality attracts her.

Check out Song SAB’s show Itti Si Khushi, latest spoiler number 14, airing on 2 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a major twist as Anvita lands in trouble. Anvita brings a little girl home, upon which Virat tells her one should hope for good but should also be prepared for the worst. At the same time, the police with the picture of the same girl search in Anvita’s nearby area. Meanwhile, the little girl starts crying, raising the police inspector’s suspicion. Virat comes in to rescue Anvita. As the police come to the door, Virat goes to attend while Anvita tries to handle.

Will Virat be able to help Anvita?

Itti Si Khushi is a Song SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. At the same time, actor Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena play parallel male leads, Virat and Sanjay, respectively. The show also stars Varun Badola as Suhas, the lead character Anvi’s father.