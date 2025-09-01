Itti Si Khushi Serial Spoiler: Sanjay Gathers Courage To Confess Love To Anvi, Virat’s Entry Brings Twist

Itti Si Khushi, Sony SAB’s new show, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, starring Sumbul Touqeer, Rajat Verma, and Rishi Saxena, has seen engaging drama with Sanjay inviting Anvi to his success bash. Parsi tells him to confess his feelings to Anvi, finding a better opportunity during the party. On the other hand, Virat tells Anvi that despite being with Sanjay, she will think about him only.

Check out Song SAB’s show Itti Si Khushi, latest spoiler number 13, airing on 1 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, the love triangle intensifies as Sanjay gathers the courage to confess his love to Anvi. On the other hand, Anvi is left confused as Virat’s helpful and playful personality wins her heart. Sanjay takes Anvi to the party where he goes to confess his feelings, but Virat makes an entry, leaving Anvi in a dilemma, adding a new twist.

Will Sanjay be able to confess his feelings to Anvi, or will Virat win Anvi before him?

Itti Si Khushi is a Song SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. At the same time, actor Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena play parallel male leads, Virat and Sanjay, respectively. The show also stars Varun Badola as Suhas, the lead character Anvi’s father.