Itti Si Khushi Serial Spoiler: Virat Invites Anvita On A Date, Sanjay Plans A Surprise For Her

Itti Si Khushi, Sony SAB’s new show, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, starring Sumbul Touqeer, Rajat Verma, and Rishi Saxena, has seen engaging drama with Suhas disguised as Aaji. He arrives home as Aaji, creating a hilarious drama. However, Anvita and others find out that it’s Suhas dressed as Aaji.

Check out Song SAB’s show Itti Si Khushi latest spoiler number 12, airing on 30 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a heartfelt moment between Anvita and Virat. As Virat stands still, Anvita asks him if he hasn’t gone till now? With his flirty tone, Virat asks Anvita if she wants him to leave. Seeing Anvita’s shy face, Virat tells her that he knows she likes him and invites her on a date. Virat says that he will wait for her on the beach in the evening.

On the other hand, Sanjay plans a surprise date to propose to Anvita. However, Parsi asks Sanjay to confirm with Anvita if she will come or not. Sanjay calls Anvita asking her if she will come in the evening, leaving Anvita in a dilemma.

What will Anvita do now?

Itti Si Khushi is a Song SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. At the same time, actor Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena play parallel male leads, Virat and Sanjay, respectively.