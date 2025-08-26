Itti Si Khushi Spoiler: Anvi Caught Between Sanjay And Virat – Who Will Her Heart Choose?

Sony SAB’s new show, Itti Si Khushi, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, starring Sumbul Touqeer, Rajat Verma, and Rishi Saxena, has seen engaging drama with Virat (Rajat Verma) helping Anvi (Sumbul Touqeer) bring back her father, Suhas (Varun Badola). At the same time, Sanjay becomes suspicious of Virat.

Check out Song SAB’s show Itti Si Khushi latest spoiler number 8, airing on 26 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist as Sanjay takes Anvi to his success bash. Gathering his courage, Sanjay asks Anvi if she will become his plus one for his success bash tonight. Anvi agrees, which makes him happy as he plans to express his feelings.

As Anvi gets ready for the party night, Virat tells her she will be going out with Sanjay, but she will keep thinking about him. As Sanjay comes, Anvi keeps thinking about Virat, who looks at her. Anvi finds herself caught up between Sanjay and Virat, making it difficult for her to decide who her heart wants.

Who is Anvi’s heart choose, Sanjat or Virat?

Itti Si Khushi is a Song SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. At the same time, actor Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena play parallel male leads, Virat and Sanjay, respectively.