Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Anvita needs a partner for her competition; Is Virat the option?

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) being worried about the new problem of their house, after the BMC sealed their house due to non-payment of property tax. We wrote about Anvita being helped by Pushpa, who asked her to seek the help of Bapodra. Bapodra got the payment waived, which made Anvita feel better. Anvita had to raise money in a short time, and hence, decided to take part in the Garba competition during Navaratri, which offered a hefty cash prize for the winner.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita gearing up for her dance practice with a renewed spirit. However, she will be shocked when Diya will tell her that the dance act is not a solo, but a duet. Anvita will again be lost in her thoughts, and the first person to come to her mind will be Virat. She will approach Virat to be her dance partner, but he will be hesitant.

What will happen next?

