Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Anvita’s mother returns; Anvita refuses to accept her

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Suhas (Varun Badola) being shocked by the new rule for allowance, wherein the wife had to come and sign the papers. Suhas was forced to call his wife and request her to come and sign the papers. On the other hand, Virat’s (Rajat Verma) darker side was exposed all the more when Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) unearthed that Virat Verma was Urvashi Verma’s son, who is no more now. Sanjay concluded that Virat was living with Urvashi by pretending to be his son. He was determined to expose Virat. On the other hand, Sanjay motivated Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) to complete her graduation.

The upcoming episodes will see a big twist as Anvita’s mother and Suhas’ wife will come to live with them. As we know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Neha Mehta will soon enter Itti Si Khushi in this role.

We hear that Anvita’s mother will be shown to be living a luxurious life. She will be shown entering the colony in a car, flaunting her riches. She will want to live with them, and this will come as a shock to Anvita. While Anvita will recognise her as her mother, the little kids will not even remember their mother’s face. Anvita will stop her from entering the house, and will question her on her decision to run away from them.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.