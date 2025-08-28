Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Anvita finds her siblings with Virat; yells at him

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) being friendly and quite happy in the midst of both Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) and Virat (Rajat Verma). As we know, Sanjay wanted to confess his love to her during his promotion party, but just could not do so. On the other hand, Anvita and Virat were getting drawn towards each other after meeting up regularly. However, Virat’s shady business was shown, where he held a garage with stolen cars.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita getting into the house to find it vacant. She will run around, looking for her siblings, when Virat will happily return home with Chidiya, Chiku and Bunny. Anvita will be relieved to see them, but will also get angry at Virat. Virat will tell them that he has taken them out for lunch. But Anvita, being guarded towards her siblings, will yell at Virat, leaving him speechless, admitting his mistake.

What will happen next?

