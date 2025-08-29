Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Suhas takes the disguise of Surekha Ajji; Will Anvita find out his identity?

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) handling the weird tantrums of her father Suhas (Varun Badola), every day. We saw Anvita getting to know about the ATM scam that her father was up to, having been using Surekha Ajji’s ATM card for his own use. However, now, Suhas was struggling as Anvita did not accept the new ATM card that came by courier, saying the person did not stay at the address. Suhas tried various ways to procure the ATM card from the bank, but failed.

The upcoming episode will see Suhas coming to the Divekar house in the disguise of Surekha Ajji. He will be in full make-up, in a traditional saree. Anvita and her family will be shocked to see a lady at their doorstep, breaking into a Lavani dance on seeing them. However, the fact will be that the lady will be none other than their father, Suhas. Anvita will get suspicious, seeing the lady and her dance.

Will Anvita be able to recognise her father?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.