Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav – Reet’s bathroom romance; Will Reet be caught?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) finding opportunities to meet each other and talk to each other over the phone. We saw them going on a bike ride where they would get fully romantic. We also wrote about Reet’s disguise in the avatar of a plumber to get a hair sample of Sharda Bua so that she could find out the truth of whether she was the one who threw Neeta from the terrace.

We saw Reet taking a hair sample from Bua’s hair when she was sleeping. Reet, however, got caught, when Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) came to see her. Raghav was happy to see Reet in his house and stealthily took her into the room.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav and Reet caught in the bathroom where they will have a romantic moment. They will be seen under the shower tap, romancing each other, where Raghav will be seen telling Reet that he cannot live without her. It will be interesting to see how Raghav will safely send Reet out of the house, that too when Reet is not in a state to go out.

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.