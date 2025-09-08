Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets attacked in jail; Is it part of Buaji’s plan?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) facing the brunt, as Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia), yet again, turned the tables and escaped accusation. Buaji joined hands with Smita and forced her to give a wrong statement in court, which went against Reet. Reet was arrested while Buaji was released. We wrote about Raghav questioning Smita’s intent in doing so and getting Reet arrested.

The upcoming episode will see Reet trying to handle herself in jail. However, Buaji will cause problems for Reet inside the prison too. Reet will be attacked with a knife by a fellow inmate in jail, which will leave her helpless and shocked. Also, Reet will be pushed to do all kinds of errands in jail, and will also get the raw treatment, coming from fellow inmates who will bully her. Her mangalsutra will also be tampered with in jail, with no one allowing Reet to live in peace.

What will happen next?

