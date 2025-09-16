Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet on a revenge mission; Rohit to stand by her

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has featured an engaging drama, with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) being tortured in jail. She was haunted by Raghav’s romantic closeness, but was also shocked at Raghav’s ruthless behaviour towards her and her family. On the other hand, Raghav (Bharat Ahlawat) began to doubt that something was amiss with what had happened at Dhruv’s hotel. He started to probe into the matter.

The media reports have been abuzz about the show taking a small leap. The upcoming episode will, however, see Reet rise again, with a motive to avenge the Suryavanshi family. She will take the help of Rohit (Aasim Khan) in coming out of jail. Reet will vow revenge against Raghav and his family. Rohit will be Reet’s biggest support in this fight for justice. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Raghav and Reet, whose relationship has been drowned in Buaji’s master plans.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.