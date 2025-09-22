Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Rohit and Reet work on their plan against Raghav; Will they achieve the goal?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) vowing to take revenge against Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Sharda Bua for all their wrongdoings. At the funeral ground where Anuradha’s last rites happened, Reet announced before Raghav that she would ruin his life and take away all of his happiness. Raghav was worried when Reet got her bail. Raghav felt bad thinking of Reet’s closeness with Rohit.

As we know, Rohit (Aasim Khan) got bail for Reet and took her family to his house. Rohit and Raghav confronted each other, and Rohit questioned Raghav on his narrow thoughts about Reet.

The upcoming episode will see Reet and Rohit talking about their big moves to take over the business of Suryavanshis. Rohit will tell Reet that he has bought 48 per cent of the Suryavanshi shares and will need another 3 per cent, so that they can stake their claim over Raghav and his family. Reet will suppress her feelings of love for Raghav in all this. However, she will remain in her thoughts about him, and will try to come over it.

