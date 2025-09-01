Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti doubts Shashikant; decides to run a test

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) rescuing Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) from the old warehouse, after Kalikant Thakur had beaten her on her head and made her unconscious. Jagriti could not see the face of the person who had kidnapped Arjun, as he had hit her from behind. With Arjun back home, Jagriti was too worried that there was someone who was after their lives. She wanted to track the person without much delay.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti get a faint doubt about the real identity of Shashikant. Jagriti will overhear a conversation of Shashikant over the phone, where he will speak exactly in the dialect which was used by Kalikant. This will raise a big doubt in Jagriti’s mind over the presence of Kalikant along with them, in the guise of his brother. Jagriti will decide to run a DNA test to find out the person’s identity. She will be seen entering Shashikant’s room discreetly to get some evidence for DNA testing.

What will happen next?

