Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti on a mission; corners Kalikant to reveal his real identity

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) being convinced that Kalikant Thakur has killed Shashikant Thakur, and has taken his place in the house without anyone’s knowledge. We wrote about her sending Kalikant’s shoes and fingerprint for testing and for a DNA match. Later, in the basti, Jagriti came with evidence that proved that the person with them was Kalikant. This enraged Sudha, who wanted to know what had happened to her husband. However, Kalikant did not easily budge, and he convinced Sudha that he was her husband, Shashikant.

The upcoming episode will see Akash bringing the family to their own house, as per Kalikant’s orders. During the Ganpati Puja at home, Jagriti and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will plan an attack by goons on their house. This will be done to instigate Shashikant into showing his real terror of being Kalikant. Suraj, Jagriti and others will tackle the goons, even while Jagriti will place a strict vigil on Shashikant’s behaviour. It will be interesting to see if Kalikant will break into his terrorising avatar before the goons and thus expose himself or not.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.