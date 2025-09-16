Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti plays a new game; apologises to Shashikant

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Kalikant Thakur (Aarya Babbar) overpowering Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) with his scheming ideas. Kalikant made sure that Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) did not believe what Jagriti said. Further, when Jagriti cooked with adulterated oil, which landed the entire family in the hospital, Suraj’s anger was visible towards Jagriti. With a heavy heart, Suraj sent Jagriti to the mental asylum, where the doctor vowed to cure her in a few hours.

However, the fact was that Jagriti never went to a mental asylum, but set to work on her mission of exposing Kalikant Thakur by tracking every part of the Thakur house with cameras.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti returning to the Thakur house after being cured in the asylum. Her return will be clearly as per a plan, and she will lay her cards very tactfully this time. She will fall at the feet of Shashikant Thakur, before everyone. She will apologise for her behaviour and will seek forgiveness. She will make Suraj believe that she has come home with a better frame of mind, accepting her mistake.

What will Jagriti’s plan be?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.