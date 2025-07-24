Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti takes a big decision; wants Suraj to support Sapna

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Sapna claiming that her kid is of Suraj’s (Vijayendra Kumeria). Her words were justified and found more authentic by the shocking revelation made by Akash (Sagar Parekh) that he cannot have kids. This forced Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) to doubt Suraj all the more. We wrote about Suraj’s emotional breakdown, resulting in him getting beaten at the boxing ring. We also wrote about this entire pregnancy act being the game plan of Kalindi and Akash to separate Jagriti and Suraj, in which they used Sapna as a trump card.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti inflicting more pain on Suraj as she will pack all of his belongings and take them out of their room. She will want to send Suraj out of her room, as she will believe that, having committed the crime, Suraj will have to give moral and emotional support to Sapna during her pregnancy. Suraj will be pained to see Jagriti shifting his belongings to Sapna’s room.

What will happen next?

