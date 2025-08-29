Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jagriti goes missing; Suraj goes on a rescue mission

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Kalikant Thakur (Arya Babbar) slowly deciding to take the upper hand and show his aggressive dominance, yet not revealing that he is alive. As we know, Kalikant killed Shashikant in the hospital and took his position in the house. The Thakur family believed that the person who died was Kalikant. We wrote about Akash’s aggressive tone bringing Suraj and family to the Chittha basti where they would feel safe. However, Arjun, Kalindi’s son, got kidnapped, and this came as a shock to all. Kalindi blamed Suraj (Vijayendra Kueria) for it and wanted to end her life. That was when they got a ransom call and a demand to send the money through Jagriti and her team.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti and her police team going to the hideout. But Jagriti will give a track of her location to Suraj via her phone before going. However, even before Jagriti will be able to see Kalikant, his men will beat everyone from behind, and they will fall unconscious. This way, Jagriti will also become unconscious, alone at the mercy of Kaikant Thakur.

Suraj will be perturbed as he will not get a call from Jagriti. He will track her location and will go out on a search for Jagriti.

Will Suraj save Jagriti?

