Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Sudha goes missing; Jagriti suspects Kalikant’s hand

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) trying her level best to expose the truth of Kaikant Thakur’s real identity to her family. As we know, Jagriti brought the evidence of the fingerprint and told her family about him killing Shashikant. However, Shashikant was too cunning to get himself exposed. Jagriti was hellbent on revealing the truth, and she took the help of Suraj. We saw Sudha getting a faint doubt over her husband’s behaviour. Jagriti asked her to keep herself away from Shashikant.

The upcoming episode will see the Ganpati Visarjan puja happening in the Thakur household. However, Jagriti will find Sudha missing from the house. Jojo will look for her mother but will not find her in the house. Jagriti will be worried about Sudha. However, Kalikant will tell the house about Sudha going for a Vipasana course, and will show Jagriti a video of Sudha, in which she will ask Jagriti to take care of Jojo. Jagriti will not be able to believe that Sudha could leave the house and her daughter without telling anyone.

What happened to Sudha?

